e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Onion, potato prices stabilising: Piyush Goyal

Onion, potato prices stabilising: Piyush Goyal

For the past three days, the all-India average retail prices of potatoes have stabilised at around Rs42, food, public distribution and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal said, adding that 30,000 tonne of potatoes would arrive from Bhutan soon.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 02:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wait in a queue to buy onions at a subsidized rate of Rs. 40 per kilogram at a market in Vijayawada on October 26, 2020.
People wait in a queue to buy onions at a subsidized rate of Rs. 40 per kilogram at a market in Vijayawada on October 26, 2020.(PTI File Photo )
         

Food, public distribution and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said prices of essential commodities, such as onion and potatoes, had started stabilising in the country and quick imports would help to keep rates from rising during the rest of the festive season.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the minister also said procurement of paddy had clocked a record 24% increase till October 29 over last year, along with an expansion of procurement across major paddy growing states.

“At an all-India level, average retail prices of onions have stabilised at around Rs65 a kg. On Oct 27, the average retail price was Rs65.95 a kg, on Oct 28, it was Rs66.34 a kg and Rs65.88 a kg on Oct 29,” the minister said.

The minister said that 7,000 tonne of imported onion had already arrived. “These imports by private traders have arrived from various countries such as Egypt and Afghanistan. Another 25,000 tonne are due to arrive before Diwali,” Goyal said.

For the past three days, the all-India average retail prices of potatoes have stabilised at around Rs42, the minister said, adding that 30,000 tonne of potatoes would arrive from Bhutan soon.

“Rains in October you know had damaged crops in many growing states. The meteorological department had given advance warning to us because of which we took early proactive steps,” Goyal said.

The government had on Sept 14 banned export of onions. To help quicker imports, the government on October 21 also relaxed fumigation norms for onions. The directorate general of foreign trade is facilitating private traders to speed up imports by clearing licences, the minister said.

tags
top news
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
Protests break out against Emanuel Macron in UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat
Protests break out against Emanuel Macron in UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In