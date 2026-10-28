Only 1.4% with notices marked ineligible; highest in Bengaluru

The figures represent the outcome of the notice and hearing process after the draft electoral list was published in August. The final roll published on Tuesday saw the removal of 1,88,324 voters.

The region accounted for 30,924 exclusions. Among constituencies in the region, Bommanahalli recorded 4,136 exclusions, the highest among the state’s 224 Assembly constituencies, followed by KR Pura with 3,081 and Mahadevapura with 2,870.

Bengaluru accounted for nearly half of the 61,867 electors declared ineligible by electoral officers after notices issued in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise were resolved through hearings, data released by the Election Commission showed.

Why were Form 7 applications generated during Karnataka’s SIR, and did filing one automatically delete a voter?

Why were Form 7 applications generated during Karnataka’s SIR, and did filing one automatically delete a voter?

Bengaluru also saw highest number of overall deletions.

Across Karnataka, 43,82,824 notices were issued and hearings held in all the cases, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s final report. Of these, 43,20,957 electors were retained in the final roll after verification, while 61,867 were declared ineligible. These people were removed from the electoral roll through Form 7s generated by the electoral officers who marked them as ineligible, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukkumar said.

The exclusions amounted to about 1.4% of those who went through the notice process, but the rates differed considerably between constituencies.

In Bommanahalli, 4,136 of the 1,02,361 people issued notices were marked ineligible, a rate of about 4%. KR Pura recorded 3,081 exclusions among 1,76,909 notices, while Mahadevapura had 2,870 among 1,71,623. Both constituencies had exclusion rates of about 1.7%.