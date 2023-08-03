Heritage or hospital: A conservation debate splits Hyderabad
Aug 03, 2023 12:15 AM IST
Even as the case continues in the high court that has said that no demolition can take place until the PIL (public interest litigation) is adjudicated fully
For more than a hundred years, the grandiose building of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has towered over Hyderabad as one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. It has all the trappings of a heritage building; domes that pockmark the sky; intricate grottos; turrets that tell the story of the age it was built in; as well as walls that are now peeling off, moss in the corners from the rain and drain water that seeps in; and the ever-present danger of falling ceilings.
