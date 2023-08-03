Heritage or hospital: A conservation debate splits Hyderabad

For more than a hundred years, the grandiose building of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has towered over Hyderabad as one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. It has all the trappings of a heritage building; domes that pockmark the sky; intricate grottos; turrets that tell the story of the age it was built in; as well as walls that are now peeling off, moss in the corners from the rain and drain water that seeps in; and the ever-present danger of falling ceilings. The Osmania General Hospital was founded as the Afzal Ganj Hospital in 1866 by Slar Jung-I, the then prime minister of Hyderabad during the regime of the sixth Nizam, Mahbub Ali Khan (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)