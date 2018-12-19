Others will face same arrogance: Upendra Kushwaha’s new dig at BJP is a warning to NDA allies

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) because of what he described was the arrogance of the BJP and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, news agency ANI reports.

“Others will also face the same arrogance. Lok Janshakti Party should also leave the NDA as soon as possible. Otherwise, they’ve (BJP) made their mind to destroy the smaller parties,” Kushwaha said on Wednesday, according to ANI.

Kushwaha quit as a minister at the Centre earlier in December and also walked out the BJP-led alliance and said that he has his options open. That, he said, could mean contesting elections alone, joining the anti-BJP opposition alliance now being tested or a third front.

Kushwaha’s comments came a day after another NDA ally in Bihar Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP’s) Chirag Paswan suggested a “timely and respectful” resolution by the BJP of outstanding issues with its remaining allies in Bihar.

Paswan’s was pointing at Kushwaha as well as the Telugu Desam Party, another ally that walked out of the NDA earlier this year.

“After TDP and RLSP’s exit from NDA... the alliance is going through a vulnerable phase. At this time the BJP should sort out issues of the remaining alliance partners timely and respectfully,” the 35-year-old had tweeted on Tuesday.

