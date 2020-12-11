e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region: CDS Bipin Rawat

Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region: CDS Bipin Rawat

Speaking on the theme of “Contesting the Indo Pacific for Global Domination”, CDS Rawat said that presently there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:08 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Rawat further said governance and security are under constant threat of being undermined by non-state actors and also naval competition among the states.
Rawat further said governance and security are under constant threat of being undermined by non-state actors and also naval competition among the states. (PTI file photo)
         

Highlighting the importance of the India-Pacific region, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions.

“Most of the countries in the region are seeking to reap the economic dividends through improved connectivity and harnessing blue economy for which infrastructure is a pre-requisite. Residents’ powers and extra-regional power have shown a renewed interest in investing in infrastructure development in these countries to maintain and increase geopolitical influence,” General Rawat said while delivering a keynote address at the Global Dialogue Security Summit.

Speaking on the theme of “Contesting the Indo Pacific for Global Domination”, CDS Rawat said that presently there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions.

“In recent years, China’s economy and military rise coupled with competition to increase the influence in the region has attracted a great deal of interest. At present, there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions. Till now, the region, by and large, has remained peaceful albeit under contestation,” CDS Rawat said.

“In the military field, technology must be a means of deterrence not a source of destruction. Our approach to security hence needs to shift from unilateral to the multilateral mode which mandates increasing training engagements with partner nations in order to fortify future,” he said.

He further said governance and security are under constant threat of being undermined by non-state actors and also naval competition among the states.

“Governance and security are under constant threat of being undermined by non-state actors and also naval competition among the states. To protect peace, prosperity and sovereignty it is important for us to keep a sea line of communication secure at all times with a stronghold on the security dimension of this region,” General Rawat said.

tags
top news
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Decomposed bodies of woman, her kids found hanging in Maha’s Bhiwandi
Decomposed bodies of woman, her kids found hanging in Maha’s Bhiwandi
Centre left with mere 10% NREGA funds as scheme sees 243% jump in Corona times
Centre left with mere 10% NREGA funds as scheme sees 243% jump in Corona times
Farmers’ protest: Traffic snarls continue in Delhi, around borders
Farmers’ protest: Traffic snarls continue in Delhi, around borders
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In