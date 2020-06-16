Over 5,000 Covid-19 patients recover in a day in Maharashtra

india

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:46 IST

Mumbai: More than 5,000 Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra recovered on Monday, according to the state health department, and this was the second time a large number of patients were discharged from hospitals across the state.

The development came as a relief to the state administration as Maharashtra has the maximum number of infections, with its tally now at 110,744.

The recovery of 5,000 patients also reduced the number of active cases in the state from 53,017 (on Sunday) to 50,554, despite 2,786 fresh cases being recorded on Monday.

It also improved the recovery rate to 50.61%, at par with the national average recovery rate.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said, “As many as 5,071 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Monday. Of them, the maximum of 4,242 were in Mumbai. So far, we have been able to treat 56,089 patients.”

In Mumbai, a total of 39,976 patients have recovered so far. The city has 59,293 patients, of whom 26,910 are active cases.

Earlier, a record 8,381 patients were found to have recovered or been discharged from hospitals across Maharashtra on May 29.

However, the state’s mortality rate has increased to 3.73%, up from 3.25% on May 25. During the first fortnight of June, the state recorded 1,842 deaths, which means 44.62% of total fatalities in the state were recorded in the past 15 days.

During these past 15 days, Maharashtra recorded more than 100 deaths a day, except on June 1 and June 7, when 76 and 91 fatalities were recorded, respectively.

A health department official said that the fatalities appear high in daily reports due to reconciliation of various figures. “The percentage of fatalities has remained the same as the number of cases, but the absolute number of deaths has seen a rise in the last fortnight,” said state health commissioner Anup Kumar Yadav.