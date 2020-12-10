e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Over 50 medical camps set up for farmers at Singhu border

Over 50 medical camps set up for farmers at Singhu border

Dr Kanwar Pal Singh, a volunteer associated with United Sikhs NGO, which has set up many such camps, told ANI people mostly complained of fever and sore throat here. “Protesters, however, are taking all precautions here amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said on Thursday.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:11 IST
Asian News International|Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International|Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties.(PTI Photo)
         

Over 50 free round-the-clock medical camps have come up at Singhu, one of the multiple Delhi borders, where farmers have been agitating against the three recently enacted farm laws, braving the winters, for the last 15 days.

Free medicines and ambulance services are also being provided to the agitating farmers.

Dr Kanwar Pal Singh, a volunteer associated with United Sikhs NGO, which has set up many such camps, told ANI people mostly complained of fever and sore throat here. “Protesters, however, are taking all precautions here amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said on Thursday.

Doctors and volunteers said that many already have existing health problems, for which they need regular medicines and health check-ups.

“Our volunteers are available here round the clock. Ambulance service and even surgeons are available here. Two hospitals, within a distance of 1 km, are providing free treatment for minor problems to the protesters,” said a volunteer associated with the NGO.

Protesters said the camps were of great help, keeping them healthy even in this stressful environment.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties.

They are the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

tags
top news
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In