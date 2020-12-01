e-paper
Home / India News / Over 500 farmers from UP’s Bundelkhand to join ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest

Over 500 farmers from UP’s Bundelkhand to join ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest

Bundelkhand Kisan Union national president Vimal Sharma said all the preparations for going to the national capital have been completed and district units have been instructed to participate in the movement in a peaceful manner.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bundelkhand
Peaceful protests were underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana, for the sixth day
Over 500 farmers from Bundelkhand will join the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi border points against the new agriculture-related laws on Thursday.

Bundelkhand Kisan Union (BKU) national president Vimal Sharma said all the preparations for going to the national capital have been completed and district units have been instructed to participate in the movement in a peaceful manner.

“Over 500 farmers from Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Lalitpur will go to Delhi on Thursday from their own means with ration and other necessary things to take part in the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the farm laws made by the central government,” he said.

Peaceful protests were underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana, for the sixth day.

