Pahalgam terror attack: List of massacres in Jammu and Kashmir since 1997

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area of Anantnag district on Tuesday. Officials told news agency PTI that at least 20 were injured and some are feared dead, but the state government has not issued an official statement on casualties. J&K Minister Sakina Itoo meets an injured receiving treatment at a hospital, after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir.(PTI)

Anti-terror operations were launched in response to the attack, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the perpetrators would pay a heavy price for the attack.

Union home minister Amit Shah condemned the attack and reached Srinagar to hold a high-level security review meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed Shah to take all necessary measures.

The attack brings back the focus on massacres that took place across the union territory since 1997.

Here is a list of major attacks

March 22, 1997: Eight civilians were killed at Sangrampora in Budgam district.

January 26, 1998: 23 Pandits were massacred in Wandhama in Srinagar.

April 17, 1998: Killing and beheading of 29 Hindus in the villages of Prankote and Dakikote in Udhampur district (now in Reasi district). The victims included 13 women and children.

June 19, 1998: Chapnari massacre of 26 Hindus in Doda district by terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

March 20, 2000: Chittisinghpura massacre of 35 Sikh villagers in Chittisinghpura in Kashmir on the eve of the then American president Bill Clinton's state visit to India.

August 1-2, 2000: The massacre of 105 people, including 32 Amarnath pilgrims and labourers, in five different coordinated attacks by terrorists in Anantnag and Doda districts.

February 9, 2001: Kot Charwal massacre was the killing of 15 Bakarwals (nomads) by terrorists in the village of Chalwalkote in Rajouri district.

May 14, 2002: Kaluchak military station was attacked by three armed terrorists from Pakistan. They first attacked a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus on the Jammu-Pathankot highway and killed seven passengers before storming the station, where they killed 23 persons, including 10 children, and five army soldiers.

July 30, August 6, 2002: Eleven people were killed and 30 injured in two terror attacks by terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba on Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam during the Amarnath pilgrimage.

March 23, 2003: Killing of 24 Kashmir Pandits at Nadimarg Village in Pulwama

July 10, 2017: On the first Monday of the month of Shraavana, eight pilgrims en route to Amarnath in Kashmir were killed in a terror attack in Anantnag.

January 1, 2023: Seven civilians of the Hindu community, two of them minors killed in a firing and an IED blast triggered by two armed terrorists at village Dhangri in Rajouri district.

June 9, 2024: Armed terrorists attacked a pilgrims’ bus in Reasi that left nine pilgrims dead and 42 others injured. The bus was returning from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra.

(Reported by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria)