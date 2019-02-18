Pakistan calls envoy to Islamabad for ‘consultations’ amid tensions with India over Pulwama attack

Pakistan has called back its High Commissioner from India for “consultations” amid heightened bilateral tensions after the Pulwama terror attack.

“We have called back our High Commissioner in India for consultations. He left New Delhi this morning ,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said on Twitter. (Follow live updates)

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood was on Friday summoned in New Delhi by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who lodged strong protest over the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was also called to New Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack.New Delhi says Pakistan had a hand in the attack, which Islamabad denies.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist rammed a car filled with explosives into a convoy carrying jawans on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Lethpora of Pulwama district.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 12:59 IST