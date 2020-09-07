e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Pakistan, China planning against us’: BSF chief to jawans on visit to LoC

'Pakistan, China planning against us': BSF chief to jawans on visit to LoC

Though the Army has the operational command of the 744-km long LoC, the BSF has also been deployed to assist the former.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 07:41 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Appreciating the measures adopted by the troops while maintaining domination, BSF DG Rakesh Asthana emphasised on meeting the security challenges more effectively. (HT Photo)
Appreciating the measures adopted by the troops while maintaining domination, BSF DG Rakesh Asthana emphasised on meeting the security challenges more effectively. (HT Photo)
         

On the last leg of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, director general of Border Security Force Rakesh Asthana visited Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch sector underscoring the force being the first line of defence on the border, urging it to be wary as both “China and Pakistan are planning against us”.

Though the Army has the operational command of the 744-km long LoC, the BSF has also been deployed to assist the former.

“On Sunday, the third day of his visit, Director General of Border Security Force, Rakesh Asthana visited various forward defence locations in Poonch and Rajouri sector and took stock of the situation. He was accompanied by SS Panwar, ADG (WC) and NS Jamwal, IG BSF, Jammu Frontier,” said an official spokesperson.

The DG was briefed by ID Singh, DIG Rajouri and field commanders on the LoC regarding the operational preparedness and situation.

Appreciating the measures adopted by the troops while maintaining domination, the DG emphasised on meeting the security challenges more effectively.

Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, the DG exhorted all ranks to maintain a high standard of discipline and professionalism.

He also addressed Sainik Sammelan in the BSF Paloura Camp Jammu and said that since Pakistan and China were planning against India, the BSF’s role became more important in guarding the borders.

“This is a very crucial time for all, as both our neighbouring countries are planning against us. So, our role has become more important now as we are the first line of Indian defence,” the spokesperson quoted the DG as saying.

He was very appreciative of the vigilant BSF jawans who guard the nation’s border 24x7 defying all hostile conditions.

