Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan issues visas to 154 Indian pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj temple

ANI |
Feb 21, 2025 10:28 PM IST

Pakistan High Commission issued visas to 154 Indian pilgrims to visit the revered Shree Katas Raj temples in Pakistan's Chakwal district.

Pakistan High Commission in India said on Friday that it has issued visas to 154 Indian pilgrims to visit the revered Shree Katas Raj temples in Pakistan's Chakwal district.

A Pakistani flag flies on a lookout as women take in the view of Islamabad, Pakistan, (AP Photo/Image used only for representation)
A Pakistani flag flies on a lookout as women take in the view of Islamabad, Pakistan, (AP Photo/Image used only for representation)

https://x.com/PakinIndia/status/1892933730550895040

The pilgrimage is scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 2, 2025, the High Commission said in a statement.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d' Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding and fulfilling journey. The Charge d' Affaires reaffirmed that the Government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate such visits as per its policy to promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding, the High Commission said in a statement.

The pilgrimage is being conducted under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, which enables thousands of Indian devotees to travel to Pakistan annually for religious festivals.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On