Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Both Houses to reconvene after Day 3 disruptions over Bihar SIR
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: Both Lok sabha and Rajya Sabha reconvenes today after repeated adjournment on day 3 due to opposition protests. The protests focused on Bihar SIR, with oppn MPs demanding a discussion and the presence of Narendra Modi for a debate on Operation Sindoor.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted once again on Day 3 of the Monsoon Session on Wednesday, as relentless opposition protests led to repeated adjournments. The uproar was primarily over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly election scheduled later this year. This marked the third consecutive day of a near-total washout during the monsoon session of Parliament. Opposition MPs waved placards and raising slogans to press for a discussion on the Bihar SIR. ...Read More
Both Houses were adjourned three times — first till 12 noon, then 2 pm, and finally for the remainder of the day. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed strong disapproval of the conduct in the House, likening it to “street-like behaviour” and urging MPs to introspect on their responsibilities as lawmakers.
In addition to the Bihar SIR, opposition parties also reiterated their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence during the debate on Operation Sindoor. Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi for his silence on the ceasefire remarks made by US President Donald Trump, stating that “the world knows” Trump announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “You can’t hide from reality,” Gandhi said.
Before the final adjournmenton day 3, the Upper House briefly took up the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, which seeks to replace the century-old Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925.
The session of Parliament, which began on Monday, has had a turbulent start. On Day 1 of the monsoon session of Parliament, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned citing health concerns.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: Opposition parties are set to hold another protest at the Parliament premises on Thursday over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar, reported news agency ANI.
They have been demanding a debate on the issue in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, moving adjournment motions daily since the Monsoon Session began.
Opposition MPs have also been staging protests on the steps of Parliament, alleging that the revision drive is being used for voter manipulation and deletion of names ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and party MP Manoj Jha have said there "might" be a discussion on the possibility of a poll boycott.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: Speaking on the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing key national issues in the House.
"The country is facing several serious issues, and the people want answers. Parliament, the temple of the world's largest democracy, began its Monsoon Session on July 21," he told news agency PTI.
"The people of the country want to hear discussions on major issues and on matters raised by the opposition – be it Pahalgam attack. People want to know what steps the government has taken against terrorism, and where there were lapses," he added.
Prasad further said, "The nation saw how the session began, but instead of addressing these issues, Prime Minister Modi walked out. These questions remain unanswered."
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: During today’s proceedings in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to move The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 for passage.
According to news agency ANI, the bill “enables reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.”
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: As per schedule, both Houses will reconvene at 11 am today, July 24. Earlier, amid continued uproar and protests by Opposition MPs over the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Day 3 of the Monsoon Session, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day.
The Parliament session will continue till August 21.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today.
According to news agency ANI, the bill aims to consolidate and update existing maritime laws to align with India’s obligations under international maritime treaties. The bill also seeks to promote the growth of Indian shipping, ensure the efficient management of the Indian mercantile marine, and serve the national interest through a modernised legal framework.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: On Day 4 of the Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha is expected to discuss key legislations, including the Scheduled Tribes reservation bill for Goa and the Merchant Shipping Bill, during Thursday’s proceedings.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 for consideration and passage.
"That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," news agency ANI cited the list of business notice issued by Lok Sabha read.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started preparations for conducting the election to the office of the Vice President of India, following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation on Monday.
According to the ECI, groundwork has begun for compiling the Electoral College, which includes both elected and nominated members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, reported news agency PTI. The process also involves the finalisation of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers, along with the preparation of background material on all previous Vice-Presidential elections.
Meanwhile, the Opposition, including the Congress, has raised questions over the sudden timing of Dhankhar’s resignation, which came two years before the end of his term. The party has alleged that he may have been forced to step down, and has demanded the Centre issue a clarification.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that reports circulating on social media about the sealing of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's official residence are false.
"It is being widely claimed on social media that Vice President's official residence has been sealed and former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately. These claims are Fake. Don't fall for misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before sharing it," the PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.
The bureau also urged the public to be cautious and "not to fall for misinformation" and instead verify any such news from official sources before forwarding or sharing.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the constitutional and electoral implications of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists being conducted in Bihar.
In his notice, Singh termed the SIR process “worrisome” and said it promotes inequality, especially in the context of the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
"I would like to draw the attention of this House to a very serious and sensitive issue relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process currently being conducted by the Election Commission of India in the State of Bihar," the notice read.