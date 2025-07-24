Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Both Houses to reconvene after Day 3 disruptions over Bihar SIR

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were disrupted once again on Day 3 of the Monsoon Session on Wednesday, as relentless opposition protests led to repeated adjournments. The uproar was primarily over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly election scheduled later this year. This marked the third consecutive day of a near-total washout during the monsoon session of Parliament. Opposition MPs waved placards and raising slogans to press for a discussion on the Bihar SIR. ...Read More

Both Houses were adjourned three times — first till 12 noon, then 2 pm, and finally for the remainder of the day. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed strong disapproval of the conduct in the House, likening it to “street-like behaviour” and urging MPs to introspect on their responsibilities as lawmakers.

In addition to the Bihar SIR, opposition parties also reiterated their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence during the debate on Operation Sindoor. Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi for his silence on the ceasefire remarks made by US President Donald Trump, stating that “the world knows” Trump announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “You can’t hide from reality,” Gandhi said.

Before the final adjournmenton day 3, the Upper House briefly took up the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, which seeks to replace the century-old Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925.

The session of Parliament, which began on Monday, has had a turbulent start. On Day 1 of the monsoon session of Parliament, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned citing health concerns.