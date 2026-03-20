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    Petrol diesel price today: Check state-wise March 20 petrol and diesel price

    Petrol, diesel price today: While oil companies hiked prices of premium petrol by 2 on Friday, there is no change in rates of regular petrol and diesel.

    Published on: Mar 20, 2026 4:55 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Indian oil companies increased the price of premium petrol, also called power or speed petrol, by 2 on Friday with immediate effect amid disruptions in global energy supplies due to the Middle East conflict that US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered.

    File: A petrol pump attendant refuels a vehicle at a Bharat Petroleum (BP) gas station in Delhi (AFP)
    File: A petrol pump attendant refuels a vehicle at a Bharat Petroleum (BP) gas station in Delhi (AFP)

    Prices of BPCL’s Speed, HPCL’s Power, and IOCL’s XP95 have been increased by 2.09 to 2.35 per litre, ANI news agency reported. Track US-Iran war live updates here

    However, there is no change in the price of regular petrol at present, neither are diesel prices changed.

    State-wise petrol price today

    State/UTPetrol price today

    Andaman And Nicobar

    		 82.46

    Andhra Pradesh

    		 109.11

    Arunachal Pradesh

    		 92.66

    Assam

    		 100.04

    Bihar

    		 105.71

    Chandigarh

    		 94.30

    Chhattisgarh

    		 100.14

    Dadra And Nagar Haveli

    		 92.57

    Daman And Diu

    		 92.37

    Delhi

    		 94.77

    Goa

    		 96.61

    Gujarat

    		 94.70

    Haryana

    		 94.30

    Himachal Pradesh

    		 95.06

    Jammu And Kashmir

    		 100.70

    Jharkhand

    		 97.86

    Karnataka

    		 102.96

    Kerala

    		 107.33

    Madhya Pradesh

    		 106.52

    Maharashtra

    		 103.54

    Manipur

    		 99.21

    Meghalaya

    		 96.20

    Mizoram

    		 99.06

    Nagaland

    		 97.70

    Odisha

    		 101.19

    Pondicherry

    		 96.26

    Puducherry

    		 96.26

    Punjab

    		 94.30

    Rajasthan

    		 104.72

    Sikkim

    		 103.35

    Tamil Nadu

    		 100.84

    Telangana

    		 107.46

    Tripura

    		 97.53

    Uttar Pradesh

    		 95.34

    Uttarakhand

    		 93.43

    West Bengal

    		 105.45

    State-wise diesel price today

    State/UTDiesei price today

    Andaman And Nicobar

    		 78.05

    Andhra Pradesh

    		 96.22

    Arunachal Pradesh

    		 80.50

    Assam

    		 89.55

    Bihar

    		 91.49

    Chandigarh

    		 82.45

    Chhattisgarh

    		 93.39

    Dadra And Nagar Haveli

    		 88.05

    Daman And Diu

    		 87.87

    Delhi

    		 87.67

    Goa

    		 88.37

    Gujarat

    		 90.65

    Haryana

    		 82.45

    Himachal Pradesh

    		 87.28

    Jammu And Kashmir

    		 86.88

    Jharkhand

    		 92.62

    Karnataka

    		 90.99

    Kerala

    		 96.28

    Madhya Pradesh

    		 91.89

    Maharashtra

    		 90.03

    Manipur

    		 85.38

    Meghalaya

    		 87.64

    Mizoram

    		 87.92

    Nagaland

    		 88.83

    Odisha

    		 92.69

    Pondicherry

    		 86.47

    Puducherry

    		 86.47

    Punjab

    		 82.45

    Rajasthan

    		 90.21

    Sikkim

    		 90.45

    Tamil Nadu

    		 92.39

    Telangana

    		 95.70

    Tripura

    		 86.55

    Uttar Pradesh

    		 88.50

    Uttarakhand

    		 88.34

    West Bengal

    		 92.02

    The increase in power petrol price comes as the Strait of Hormuz, the key waterway which carries 20 per cent of world's oil and liquefied natural gas requirements, remains virtually closed off because of Iran's retaliatory strikes to the February 28 US-Israeli attack that has killed hundreds so far, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    The drone and missile exchange that has rattled the entire Gulf region saw a sharp escalation this week after Israel targeted a key gas field in Iran and the latter retaliated by hitting world's largest LNG facility in Qatar - which is on the same on the other end of the same gas field.

    The gas field under the Gulf is the world's largest and is shared by Iran and Qatar. It is called South Pars on the Iranian side and North Field or North Dome on the Qatari side. Iran relies on the field to meet its domestic energy requirements, while Qatar uses it for global LNG exports. Read full HT report on the impact of the gas field here.

    Iran strikes on Ras Laffan caused extensive damage, temporarily shutting down operations. Qatar's LNG exports account for roughly a fifth of the world's global supply.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

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