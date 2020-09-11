e-paper
Home / India News / PIL says patients dying as Assam hospitals refuse admission; HC defers hearing

PIL says patients dying as Assam hospitals refuse admission; HC defers hearing

The petition has cited at least 4 cases of patients dying after they were refused admission by hospitals in the state since the patients could not produce a Covid-19 negative certificate.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:47 IST
Utpal Parashar | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Utpal Parashar | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The petition alleges that hospitals in the state of Assam are insisting on a Covid 19 certificate from patients before admitting them.
The petition alleges that hospitals in the state of Assam are insisting on a Covid 19 certificate from patients before admitting them.(PTI Photo)
         

Leader of opposition in Assam assembly and senior Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia, has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Gauhati high court against hospitals in the state for allegedly refusing treatment to patients who fail to produce Covid-19 negative reports.

Citing several newspaper reports of how patients in need of critical and immediate medical care have died in the state due to hospitals’ refusal to treat them without Covid negative certificates, the petitioner stated it was a violation of fundamental right of citizens.

“Such people include accident-related critically injured cases, in which urgent medical care is vital and of paramount importance. Resultantly, many people succumbed to their injuries sustained during the accidents,” the PIL stated.

The plea claimed that even pregnant women are not admitted to hospitals without furnishing a Covid-19 negative certificate and cited four instances of patients dying due to lack of medical care.

The petition stated that such actions by hospitals were in violation of a directive issued in April by the union health ministry asking hospitals not to insist on Covid test before providing services and not to deny essential critical services to those in need.

The PIL states that the actions of the respondents—government of India, Assam government and the state health and family welfare department--were malafide and violated fundamental rights of the petitioner as guaranteed under articles 14 and 21 of the constitution.

It requested the court to direct the authorities to ensure admission of all patients in hospitals without production of non-Covid certificates.

It also requested magisterial inquiries into any such deaths caused due to non-admission of patients and punishment for the culprits as per law apart from adequate compensation to families of the deceased.

The PIL, filed on August 14, was heard by a division bench comprising chief justice Ajai Lamba and justice Manish Choudhury on September 8 through video conference.

“At this juncture, when approximately 1 lakh cases a day of Covid positive patients are being detected, we would not like to take up the issue,” the bench stated in its order while listing the matter for October 19.

Last month, a 36-year old woman in Tinsukia district, who suffered a brain stroke, died after several hospitals including a government hospital allegedly refused to treat her since the family couldn’t produce a Covid negative certificate for the victim.

