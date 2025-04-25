Menu Explore
India stands united in grief over Pahalgam terror attack, says Union minister Piyush Goyal

PTI |
Apr 25, 2025 05:41 PM IST

He emphasised India's resilience against terrorism, referencing past attacks and the strength of the steel industry as a symbol of recovery and unity.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said there is outrage at the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam and India has shown its resilience time and again.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Friday that the horrific terror assault in Pahalgam has angered people and that India has often demonstrated its tenacity.(PTI)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Friday that the horrific terror assault in Pahalgam has angered people and that India has often demonstrated its tenacity.(PTI)

At least 26 people were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

"We are all united in grief. We pray for the departed. We wish all those who are injured an early recovery and hope God gives strength to the families of all those who were deeply impacted by this extremely heinous and criminal act of these terrorists from across the border," the minister said at a steel industry conference here.

From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is outrage at the dastardly attack on India's very fabric, Goyal said and added that India has shown its resilience time and again.

"I hail from Mumbai, this is my home city. We had faced a very severe terrorist attack on 26th of November 2008. We emerged stronger after that. After the Pulwama attack on our army jawans, we gave a befitting reply to their sponsors. Just like the steel industry is the backbone of our economy," he said.

