PM Modi attends forces’ meet ahead of surgical strike anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended an annual conference of top commanders from the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force which deliberated extensively on the external security challenges facing the country, officials said.

The conference was also attended by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top brass of the ministry. A range of issues, including the situation along the border with China as well as geo-political power play in the critical sea lanes surrounding India, were discussed in the conference, officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The officials said the chiefs of the army, navy and the air force presented to the prime minister an account of India’s security preparedness. The conference also carried out a comprehensive review of the anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference took place a day ahead of the second anniversary of the surgical strike on September 29, 2016.

Back in Delhi, defence minister visited the ‘ParakramParv’ exhibition at India Gate and interacted with those present to pay homage to the soldiers.

She said, “We are celebrating it because we want to tell the people of India the kind of sacrifice and valour which the Indian army shows.” She added the Indian armed forces that day proved to the world that there is a very clear way to show our strength.

The Congress criticised Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “using soldiers as a tool to garner votes” while celebrating “Parakram Parv” .

Party chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP-led government of “compromising national security” and claimed that in 52 months of its rule in Jammu and Kashmir alone, 414 security personnel and 259 civilians had been killed in Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

He reiterated that the 2016 strikes were not the first time that India had carried out such attacks across the Line of Control (LoC).

“We are proud that our forces have successfully conducted multiple surgical strikes over last two decades,” he said, and listed the past assaults, which inlcude January 21, 2000 (Nadala Enclave), September 18, 2003 (Baroh Sector, Poonch), June 19, 2008 (Bhattal Sector, Poonch), August 30-September 1, 2011 (Sharda Sector), January 6, 2013 (Sawan Patra checkpost), July 27-28, 2013 (Nazapir Sector), and August 6, 2013 (Neelam Valley

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 22:58 IST