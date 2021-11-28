PM Modi congratulates newly appointed Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to newly appointed Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala. He further said he looked forward to working with Fiala to further enhance ties between the two countries.

Czech President Milos Zeman on Sunday swore in Fiala as the country's new Prime Minister following last month's parliamentary election. The swearing-in ceremony was performed by Zeman from a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for Covid-19.

Congratulations, Excellency Petr Fiala, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you for further enhancing India-Czech ties.@P_Fiala — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021

"Congratulations, Excellency Petr Fiala, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you for further enhancing India-Czech ties," Modi wrote in a tweet.

Fiala is leading a bloc of five centre and centre-right opposition parties that won an election in October, ousting the incumbent premier Andrej Babis and his allies.

The 57-year-old Fiala, who has led the conservative Civic Democratic Party since 2014, served as that country's education minister between 2012-13.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON