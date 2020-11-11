e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi hails BJP’s assembly bypoll victories across states

PM Modi hails BJP’s assembly bypoll victories across states

The BJP has won 16 seats and was leading in three others in the bypolls to 28 seats in the state. 

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:16 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The BJP won four of the five assembly seat bypolls in the state.
The BJP won four of the five assembly seat bypolls in the state.(File Photo)
         

Hailing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in assembly bypolls in various states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the party’s leadership there and expressed his thanks to people. 

Powered by the “progressive agenda” of the government under Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and the hardwork of its workers, the BJP has emerged as the “unparalleled choice” of people in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, adding that the people’s affection for the party is “invaluable”.

The BJP has won 16 seats and was leading in three others in the bypolls to 28 seats in the state. 

In a tweet about the party’s win in two bypolls in Karnataka, Modi said, “The @BJP4Karnataka’s victories in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira are extremely special. It reaffirms the people’s unwavering faith in the reform agenda of the Centre and State Government under @BSYBJP Ji. I thank the people for their support and laud the efforts of our Karyakartas.” Lauding the party’s win in all eight assembly seat bypolls in Gujarat, he said the bond between the people of state and the BJP is “unbreakable”.

This affection is again seen in the eight by-polls where the BJP made a clean sweep, he said, appreciating voters for support and the work of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led government. 

“In Uttar Pradesh, the pro-people policies of the Centre and UP Government under @myogiadityanath Ji have endeared our party to the citizens. They have given unequivocal support to the BJP, for which I express gratitude. I also appreciate the good work of the @BJP4UP Unit,” he tweeted. 

It won six of the seven seats where bypolls were held in the state.  The prime minister also described the party’s win in the solitary assembly bypoll in Dubbak in Telangana as historic.  “This is a historic win and gives us strength to serve the state with greater vigour. Our Karyakartas worked very hard and I laud their noteworthy efforts in furthering BJP’s development agenda,” he said. 

About Manipur, he tweeted, “I thank the people of Manipur for once again reposing faith in the development agenda of BJP! Congratulations to @BJP4Manipur for the phenomenal wins in the by-polls. These victories will strengthen the State Government under @NBirenSingh Ji and help fulfil people’s aspirations.”

The BJP won four of the five assembly seat bypolls in the state.

tags
top news
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In