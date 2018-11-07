PM Modi in Kedarnath to offer prayers today, will celebrate Diwali with jawans in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with army jawans on the Punjab border after his visit to Kedarnath where he will review the Kedarpuri reconstruction project. The PM laid the foundation stone for the project in October 2017.

“The Prime Minister will land here around 10am. He will then take a round of the shrine to review the Kedarpuri reconstruction project,” said Shyam Jaju, BJP’s national vice-president, on Tuesday. “About two hours later, he will fly to Punjab where he will celebrate Diwali with army jawans on the border,” he said. Jaju did not specify which part of Punjab the Prime Minister would visit.

On Diwali, the prime minister extended wishes to the nation.

दीपावली की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि प्रकाश का यह पावन पर्व सबके जीवन में सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि लेकर लाए।



Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. May the power of good and brightness always prevail! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018

Rudrapryag district magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said all arrangements have been done for the Prime Minister’s visit. “All routes scheduled for the VIP visit have been cleared of snow,” he said adding the weather “is expected to remain clear” on Diwali. “There are arrangements in place to clear the snow in case of snowfall,” he said.

Before arriving at Kedarnth, the Prime Minister would land at the Jolly Grant airport, officials said adding subsequently he would be flown to the shrine town. “The Prime Minister will first visit the shrine of Lord Kedarnath where he would offer prayers. Later, he will be taken to the venue where a photo exhibition on the Kedarnath reconstruction project would be put up,” an official monitoring the reconstruction work said requesting anonymity. The Prime Minister would also watch a documentary on the reconstruction works.

