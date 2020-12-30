On protests over Citizenship Act, PM Modi tweets Sadhguru’s video explainer

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party’s outreach for the new law.

PM Modi used a video of spiritual leader Sadhguru, where he is talking to a group of youngsters about CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), and said on Twitter, “Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups.” He also used a hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA.

The Prime Minister had last week directed his cabinet colleagues to counter the anti-CAA propaganda being unleashed by the Opposition parties across the country. The instructions came at an informal chat with the cabinet ministers on December 24.

“The Prime Minister has asked us to reach out to the people and explain the CAA and also to dispel any misgivings or confusion regarding it among them,” a senior minister said after the meeting.

Amid the raging protests against the CAA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a massive outreach programme alleging that Opposition parties led by the Congress have unleashed a misinformation campaign around the new law.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital last week, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav had said the party would reach out to at least three crore families, organise rallies in each district of the country and hold over 250 press conferences to expose the “lies” being peddled by the Opposition.

The programme was chalked out after a closed-door huddle of the party leaders, chaired by working president JP Nadda where party leaders discussed the need to come up with a communication strategy.

BJP leaders will travel across the country to make the party’s stance clear to the people.

In addition to this, the party has launched a massive outreach program on social media with explainers on the CAA and NRC in the form of cartoons and easy to understand graphics in order to create mass awareness.

The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014. PM Modi himself gave a detailed clarification on the government’s stand regarding CAA and misgivings regarding the NRC at a rally in the national capital.