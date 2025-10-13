PM Modi meets Canada FM Anita Anand, says visit to impart new momentum to bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who is on her first visit to India. PM Modi said that the Canadian foreign minister's visit would impart new momentum to the India-Canada bilateral partnership, a government statement said.
During the meeting, PM Modi recalled his visit to Canada in June for the G7 Summit during which he had a productive meeting with Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.
"Prime Minister welcomed Foreign Minister Anand and conveyed that her visit would contribute to ongoing efforts to impart new momentum to the India–Canada bilateral partnership," the government statement said.
"Prime Minister noted the significance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, technology, agriculture and people-to-people ties," it added.
Anand also took to X to share the details of the meeting, saying India and Canada are elevating the bilateral relationship, while maintaining law enforcement, security dialogue and expanding our economic relationship.
“I met with Prime Minister @narendramodi this morning in New Delhi. Building on the momentum of Prime Minister @MarkJCarney’s meeting with PM Modi this summer at the G7 Summit, Canada and India are elevating the relationship between our countries, while maintaining our law enforcement and security dialogue and expanding our economic relationship,” she said in the social media post.
The Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi on Sunday. Earlier in the day, she held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Jaishankar said that the two countries should forge stronger ties across length and breadth, not only to de-risk the international economy but also to shepherd the process of rebuilding bilateral cooperation.
It is Anand's first visit to India after assuming charge as the foreign minister in May. She is also scheduled to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss ways to boost two-way trade ties. New Delhi is Anand's first stop during her three-nation tour that will also take her to China and Singapore.