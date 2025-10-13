PM Modi meets Canada FM Anita Anand, says visit to impart new momentum to bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who is on her first visit to India. PM Modi said that the Canadian foreign minister's visit would impart new momentum to the India-Canada bilateral partnership, a government statement said. File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand. (X/Anita Anand)

During the meeting, PM Modi recalled his visit to Canada in June for the G7 Summit during which he had a productive meeting with Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

"Prime Minister welcomed Foreign Minister Anand and conveyed that her visit would contribute to ongoing efforts to impart new momentum to the India–Canada bilateral partnership," the government statement said.

"Prime Minister noted the significance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, technology, agriculture and people-to-people ties," it added.

Anand also took to X to share the details of the meeting, saying India and Canada are elevating the bilateral relationship, while maintaining law enforcement, security dialogue and expanding our economic relationship.