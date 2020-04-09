PM Modi, Moon Jae-in discuss Covid-19 situation

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed experts from both sides will consult each other while researching solutions to the disease.

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders also discussed the challenges posed by Covid-19 to global health systems and the economic situation. They shared information about steps taken in their countries to tackle the pandemic, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

“The two leaders agreed that their experts would continue to consult each other and share experiences, as they research solutions for Covid-19,” the statement said.

Modi appreciated South Korea’s technology-based response for managing the crisis, and Moon appreciated the way Indian authorities have motivated the population to fight the pandemic.

Moon also thanked the prime minister for the support provided by Indian authorities to Korean citizens in India, and Modi expressed appreciation to the South Korean government for facilitating supplies and transport of medical equipment sourced by Indian companies.

Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Moon for the forthcoming National Assembly elections in South Korea.