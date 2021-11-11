PM Modi, other leaders condole demise of VHP's Anand Shankar Pandya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders condoled the demise of former Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Anand Shankar Pandya. Expressing sorrow on Pandya's demise, the Prime Minister said he was passionate about India's growth.

"Shri Anand Shankar Pandya Ji was a prolific author and public intellectual who wrote extensively on history, public policy and spirituality. He was passionate about India's growth. He was active in the VHP and worked selflessly towards social service. Saddened by his demise," PM Modi said.

Shri Anand Shankar Pandya Ji was a prolific author and public intellectual who wrote extensively on history, public policy and spirituality. He was passionate about India’s growth. He was active in the VHP and worked selflessly towards social service. Saddened by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2021

"My mind goes back to the many interactions I had with Shri Anand Shankar Pandya ji. It was a delight to hear from him several anecdotes of his interactions with great freedom fighters and insights on issues. Spoke to his family and expressed condolences on his demise. Om Shanti," he said in subsequent tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda said Pandya's contribution is inspiring.

"It is very sad to hear about the passing away of former Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Anand Shankar Pandya. His contribution as a thinker, thinker and writer who selflessly devoted his entire life to the service of the nation is inspiring. My deepest sympathies to their families. Om Shanti," Nadda said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh chief minjsiter Yogi Adityanath said he is extremelt saddened by Pandya's demise.

"The death of famous writer Shri Anand Shankar Pandya ji, former vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, is extremely sad. His dedication towards social welfare with selflessness throughout life will always be a guide for us. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet," Adityanath said on Koo.

Pandya has written a number of books and was involved in social service.