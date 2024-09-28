PM Modi remembers Uri surgical strike: ‘When BJP govt responded to bullets…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered the 2016 Uri surgical strike against terrorist camps in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, saying that when the BJP government responded to the bullets with shells, people on the other side “came to their senses”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI )

“Today is 28th September. In the year 2016, on the night of 28th September, a surgical strike was carried out. India had told the world, ‘Yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh ghar mein ghuskar maarta hain...Aatank ke aakao ko pata hai agar kuch bhi himaakat ki toh Modi paataal mein bhi unhe khoj nikalega’ (This is the new India, they enter homes and kill... Terror masters know that if anything happens, Modi will find them even in hell),” Modi said while addressing an election rally in Jammu.

He also hit out at the opposition Congress, saying, “Remember that time when bullets were fired from that side, and the Congress used to wave white flags.”

On the night of September 28, 2016, the Indian army launched surgical strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir - in response to an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists on an army base in Kashmir’s Uri on September 18 that killed 19 soldiers.

The surgical strike was hailed by the people of the country as well as the armed forces.

Modi attacks Congress-NC-PDP

Modi, while addressing the crowd in Jammu, also hit out at the Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP), saying that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are “tired” of the three families.

“They don't want the same system again in which there is corruption and discrimination in jobs. The people of Jammu and Kashmir don't want terrorism, separatism and bloodshed anymore. The people here want peace, the people here want a better future for their children and that is why the people of Jammu and Kashmir want a BJP government,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in the BJP forming a majority in the upcoming assembly election in the Valley.

“There has been a huge voting in favour of BJP in both phases. The first government of the BJP will be formed with a full majority here,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir went to the first phase of polls on September 18, while the second phase was held on September 25. The results will be declared on October 8.