PM Modi takes swipe at Pak in speech for Mujibur Rahman’s birth anniversary celebrations

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 02:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at Pakistan for using terror as an instrument of state policy while praising Bangladesh for the progress it has made thanks to inclusive and development-oriented policies.

In a video message delivered during celebrations in Dhaka to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Modi said the country is setting new benchmarks in economy and social indices, and has made unprecedented progress in many fields.

Without naming Pakistan, he said: “We are all witnessing how making terror and violence weapons of politics and diplomacy, destroys a society and a nation. The world is also watching where the supporters of terror and violence are currently placed and in what state they are, while Bangladesh is scaling new heights.”

Modi’s speech made no reference to recent irritants in India-Bangladesh ties, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s questioning of the necessity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and widespread protests in the neighbouring country against the recent communal violence in New Delhi.

The Indian premier was expected to be one of the key speakers at the birth centenary celebrations, but deferred his visit after Bangladesh scaled down and postponed several events because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Modi, who spoke in Hindi, played up the improvement in ties between the two sides in various fields in recent years, and the close cultural and people-to-people ties.

“I am happy to mention that in the past five to six years, India and Bangladesh have scripted a golden chapter of bilateral ties and given a new dimension and direction to our partnership. It is because of increasing trust between the two countries that we have been able to amicably resolve complex issues like land boundary and maritime boundary,” he said.

Bangladesh is now India’s biggest trading partner in South Asia and “electricity generated in India is lighting up lakhs of houses and factories in Bangladesh”, he said. “Be it road, rail, air, waterway or internet, our cooperation in several sectors is connecting the people of our two countries even more,” he added.

Modi praised “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as one of the greatest personalities of the last century and a “champion of justice, equality and dignity”.

“The life of Bangabandhu gives a great message to the world of the 21st century. We all are well aware how a repressive and cruel regime, disregarding all democratic values, unleashed a reign of injustice on ‘Bangla Bhumi’ and devastated its people,” he said.