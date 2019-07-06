PM Modi to throw open 3D virtual museum for special Varanasi experience

A quick virtual tour of the ancient city of Varanasi will finally become possible after a 4-month-long wait as Prime Minister Narendra Modi throws the Virtual Experiential Museum (VEM) -- set up at the 17th century Man Mandir Mahal -- open to public today.

The state of the art virtual museum, offering a 3D view of the world famous Kashi ghats, lanes, classical music and heritage, is the first of its kind in Eastern UP. Developed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the supervision of union ministry of culture, it also boasts of half-a-dozen high-tech LEDs including one in crescent shape.

The NCSM is said to have roped in the best of photographers for clicking pictures of Kashi’s iconic locations and professionals to create high definition pictures . From its ghats, lanes, classical music legends from Banaras Gharana to noted literary figures and artists are all part of the virtual experience of the life in Banaras.

A few touch screens, offering information on Banaras delicacies and history, have also been set up at the Museum. If one is still hungry for more, a virtual taste of famous ‘Banarasi paan’ at the digitised betel leave stall will not be a bad idea.

Dr Neeraj Sinha, Superintending Archaeologist from the Archaeological Survey of India’s Sarnath circle—that looks after the Man Mandir Mahal--- says, “As soon as one enters the museum, one experiences as if one were present at the ghats, walking in lanes.”

The virtual tour also introduces visitors to the city’s great musicians including the tabla maestro Pt Kishan Maharaj, Padma Vibhushan Thumari queen, the late Girija Devi and Bharat Ratna shehnai maestro, the late Bismillah Khan. It also takes one through the life and times of Munshi Premchand among other literary giants.

