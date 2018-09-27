PM Narendra Modi may visit Maldives in November

The government is considering a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Maldives in November after the new government headed by Ibrahim Solih assumes office, a person familiar with the planning said.

He said there are already feelers from Maldivian Democratic party for a Prime Ministerial visit to the Indian ocean island nation.

“We are mulling about it. A call will be taken sooner than later,” an official said.

The Maldives is the only SAARC country PM Modi is yet to visit.

The ties between India and the Maldives had nosedived under the Abullah Yameen presidency. Yameen lost power in the elections on Monday.

