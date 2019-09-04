Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

PM Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: PM Modi lands in Vladivostok for his 2-day bilateral visit

PM Modi Visit To Russia Live Updates: PM Modi arrived at the Vladivostok International Airport on Wednesday morning. This is the prime minister’s third bilateral visit to the country.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 04, 2019 06:31 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day bilateral visit to Russia. Over the next two days, he will discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest with Russian President Putin, and participate in the Eastern Economic Forum.

“I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it,” PM Modi said.

Follow live updates here:

06:25 am IST

‘PM warmly welcomed at airport’: MEA tweeted

Ministry of External Affairs tweeted on Wednesday mornings: “PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at Vladivostok airport on his 3rd bilateral visit to Russia. Over the next 2 days, bilateral meeting with President Putin, participation at Eastern Economic Forum & meetings with other world leaders on the agenda,” the ministry of external affairs tweeted.

06:10 am IST

Indians welcome PM at Russia’s Far Eastern Federal University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Russia, at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok. :ANI

Indians welcome PM Modi. ( ANI Twitter )
06:05 am IST

PM Modi receives guard of honour on arrival to Vladivostok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a guard of honour, on his arrival in Vladivostok.

05:55 am IST

PM Modi lands in Russia

PM Modi has landed at Vladivostok International Airport, Russia. He is on a two-day bilateral visit to the country.

