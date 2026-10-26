Police probe alleged supply of cemetery remains to medical college in Karnataka's Raichur, 3 arrested

Three men have been arrested in Karnataka's Raichur for allegedly removing human remains from graves at Maruti Nagar cemetery, with police investigating claims that the remains were supplied to Navodaya Medical College for educational purposes. Police are examining how long the alleged activity had continued, whether others were involved and where the remains were taken. (PTI/ Representational)

The accused have been identified as 28-year-old Veeresh Talawara Anjaneya, a maintenance worker and grave digger at the cemetery; 35-year-old Raju Narasappa; and 32-year-old MD Afsar Junimiya.

Police said Raju and Afsar worked at a private medical college and were in contact with Veeresh. All three were arrested on Saturday.

Raichur Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri told Hindustan Times that investigators suspect remains were removed from buried bodies and handed over to the other accused. Police are examining how long the alleged activity had continued, whether others were involved and where the remains were taken.

“There are also allegations that small amounts of money, reportedly ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, were paid in exchange for the remains. However, these claims, including the alleged financial transactions and the involvement of college personnel, require independent verification,” Giri said.

How the case came to light The investigation began after residents complained that graves at the cemetery, behind the Akashvani premises on Mantralaya Road, had been disturbed. Locals alleged that skeletal remains, including skulls, were found scattered around the burial ground and that graves were covered again after bodies were exhumed.

Resident B. Basavaraj Suryaday said the alleged removal of remains had continued for years, often under cover of darkness.

“The removal of human remains from graves at Maruti Nagar cemetery has been happening for several years under cover of darkness. Even the body buried in the graveyard has no peace,” he said.

Raichur Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S said that police were investigating the allegations and questioning the accused.

“At present, they have stated that they supply the skeletal remains to Navodaya Medical College. We will investigate this claim as well. Based on the findings, we will examine the statements and determine who should face action,” she said.

Navodaya Medical College registrar, Srinivas T, did not respond to calls from Hindustan Times seeking comment.

A case has been registered at Netaji Nagar police station under Sections 301 and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.