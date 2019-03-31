Prakash Javadekar hits out at Gandhi family remark

Union minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at Congress leader PC Chacko for describing the Gandhi family as the “first family of India”.

At a press conference in Jaipur, Javadekar said the Gandhi family had no familiarity with the family of Mahatma Gandhi and Chacko’s statement reflects nothing but the “sycophancy culture” prevailing in the Congress. “For the BJP, poor family is the first family of the country...Dynasty is Congress’ culture,” Javadekar, who is the state election incharge, said.

Earlier on Saturday, Chacko told reporters in New Delhi that PM has a “negative opinion” about the “first family of India” and that the country is “obliged to them”.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 04:35 IST