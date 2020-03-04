Preparing on war footing to take on coronavirus, says Maharashtra minister

india

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:39 IST

Maharashtra is “taking all measures on a war footing to prepare for an outbreak” even as no one has yet tested positive for coronavirus in the state, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope said Wednesday.

He informed the Legislative Council that the government has so far carried out thermal screening of 401 passengers deboarding flights in the state, and 676 passengers deboarding from 30 ships in the state for coronavirus.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country rose to 28 on Wednesday.

Tope said that after thermal screening, 152 passengers suspected to be infected with coronavirus were immediately quarantined. However, 149 of these people tested negative for the virus, and 143 of them have been discharged. Test results for the remaining three persons with suspected symptoms of coronavirus are awaited from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, Tope said.

Tope urged citizens to remain calm and not to panic. “The first and foremost message I want to give to all citizens is, please do not panic. There are simple preventive care measures that can safeguard individuals from catching the disease, or transmitting it, which will be enlisted shortly. The state is taking all measures on a war footing to prepare for an outbreak, if at all it happens in Maharashtra.”

Presently, six people from Maharashtra remain quarantined, four of whom are in Kasturba and Hinduja hospital in Mumbai, and two of them are admitted to the Naidu and Mangeshkar Hospitals in Pune.

On measures undertaken by the state, Tope said, “All district hospitals have already set up quarantine wards holdings with ten beds each, in preparation for an emergency. Doctors in all districts are being trained in ventilator management facility, and other dos and don’ts while handling suspected coronavirus cases. Private hospitals have also been roped in.”

Maharashtra government has also purchased masks that are excess in number beyond the guidelines given by the central government. Tope announced that the state will ensure sufficient funds are available for an emergency situation, and if needed, the state’s contingency fund will be used as well.

To curb the spread of misinformation about the spread of coronavirus, Tope held a meeting with top police officials of Maharashtra’s cyber crime unit on Tuesday evening. He told the council, “I have instructed the cyber crime unit to crack down on any persons spreading misinformation and creating panic.”

Meanwhile, cinema halls and prime television time for popular government and private channels has been reserved for informative advertisements regarding awareness on coronavirus. The health department is making banners, posters, and jingles to be put up in schools, colleges and public places.