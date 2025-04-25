President Droupadi Murmu to attend funeral of Pope Francis

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City this week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu.(PTI)

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday after prolonged illness. He was 88. His funeral will be held on April 26.

Francis was the first Latin American pontiff to lead the Roman Catholic Church after taking over from Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.

The MEA said President Droupadi Murmu will travel to Vatican City on April 25 on a two-day visit.

Also Read | Outrage as mourners take smiling selfies with Pope Francis’ body: ‘Just plain disrespectful’

Murmu will pay homage to Pope Francis by laying a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City on April 25, the MEA said in a statement.

"On April 26, the president will attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, which will be attended by dignitaries from around the world," the MEA said.

It added that "Pope Francis will be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage by millions across the world. "

India to hold 3rd day of mourning



Earlier today, the Centre announced that the third and final day of state mourning declared as a mark of respect for Pope Francis will be held on April 26, when his funeral mass and burial are carried out, the government said.

Also Read | Pope Francis' cause of death: How did Catholic Church head die?

The National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment on the day, an official statement issued Thursday said.

"The Government of India had announced three-day state mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See. Two days' state mourning was observed on April 22 and April 23, 2025 and one day's state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral," it said.