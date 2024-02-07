 President Murmu embarks on a metro ride in Delhi | Watch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / President Murmu embarks on a metro ride in Delhi | Watch

President Murmu embarks on a metro ride in Delhi | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 04:36 PM IST

The video highlighted President Droupadi Murmu's interaction with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a ride on the Delhi Metro, accompanied by tight security. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Murmu was observed talking with a metro official who was briefing her on the metro system. The video highlighted her interaction with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials.

President Droupadi Murmu takes ride in Delhi Metro on Wednesday.(ANI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes ride in Delhi Metro on Wednesday.(ANI)

President Murmu engaged in lively conversations with metro officers, asking questions throughout the journey. Dressed in a graceful yellow saree, her metro ride became a focal point on social media, with photographers capturing the moments.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On