President Murmu embarks on a metro ride in Delhi | Watch

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a ride on the Delhi Metro, accompanied by tight security. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Murmu was observed talking with a metro official who was briefing her on the metro system. The video highlighted her interaction with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials. President Droupadi Murmu takes ride in Delhi Metro on Wednesday.(ANI)

President Murmu engaged in lively conversations with metro officers, asking questions throughout the journey. Dressed in a graceful yellow saree, her metro ride became a focal point on social media, with photographers capturing the moments.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)