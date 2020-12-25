e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / President, PM Modi, ministers pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

President, PM Modi, ministers pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

Prime minister Narendra Modi will also be releasing a book titled ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ in the Parliament on Friday.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also present Sadaiv Atal.
Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also present Sadaiv Atal.(ANI)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal on his 96th birth anniversary on Friday. Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also present Sadaiv Atal — a memorial built near Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will also be releasing a book titled ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ in the Parliament on Friday to honour him on his 96th birth anniversary. Published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the book focuses on the life and works including notable speeches of the former Prime minister. The book also has some rare photographs of the parliamentarian from his public life.

Also Read | PM Modi to release book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

The book is scheduled to be released at a function in the Central Hall of the Parliament on December 25, that is also observed as Good Governance Day in honour of the Bharat Ratna awardee. He was also conferred with Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994.

“As a parliamentarian and particularly as Prime Minister, Atalji made innumerable contributions which paved the way for a stronger economy through bold reforms and rapid development of infrastructure. Atalji also distinguished himself as a fine statesman and a world leader,” a Lok Sabha release said, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
‘Not logical to include MSP in talks’: Centre; farmers may reply today
‘Not logical to include MSP in talks’: Centre; farmers may reply today
President, PM Modi, ministers pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
President, PM Modi, ministers pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
Northwestern India records cold wave, very poor air
Northwestern India records cold wave, very poor air
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch
Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In