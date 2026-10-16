Press Council of India issues guidelines for journalists covering protests

The guidelines were issued against the backdrop of tens of thousands of people taking to the streets seeking chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s removal and the scrapping of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. The authorities ordered Metro closures, Internet shutdowns, imposed prohibitory orders and deployed 40,000 security personnel to turn Delhi into a virtual fortress.

The guidelines were released on Thursday to “facilitate orderly and effective media coverage of protests” while ensuring the safety of journalists and responsible reporting. They call on journalists to carry valid identity cards issued by their media organisations or applicable Press Information Bureau (PIB)/Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) accreditation. They ask journalists to keep their press identification clearly visible while reporting.

The Press Council of India (PCI), a statutory and quasi-judicial body meant to preserve press freedom, has issued guidelines for journalists covering protests, emphasising professional conduct, crowd safety, ethical reporting and coordination with newsrooms and law enforcement agencies.

What does the PCI say about neutrality and verifying protest coverage?

What does the PCI say about neutrality and verifying protest coverage?

What identification should journalists carry when covering protests under the Press Council of India guidelines?

What identification should journalists carry when covering protests under the Press Council of India guidelines?

Many protesters were dragged, manhandled and detained. On Sunday, at least 12 journalists covering the second day of protests were detained.

The PCI, which has jurisdiction only over print media under the Press Council Act of 1978, has advised journalists to secure their identity cards and lanyards carefully to prevent entanglement during crowd movement or confrontations. It emphasised professional neutrality and asked journalists not to participate in demonstrations, take sides, provoke confrontations or interfere with protesters, counterprotesters or police.

The PCI advised media personnel to remain respectful, follow police orders and comply with lawful instructions issued for immediate safety, while calmly asserting their press status when necessary.

The PCI asked journalists to maintain a reasonable distance from confrontations, particularly when tensions escalate, or police action is anticipated. It said they should avoid attaching cameras or recording equipment to police barricades, vehicles, or other equipment in ways that could obstruct movement or cause damage.

The guidelines recommend careful movement through crowds and continuous assessment of potential dangers. They stressed the importance of situational awareness and escape planning.

The PCI said journalists should monitor changes in crowd behaviour, identify nearby exits, open streets and safe locations, and revise their escape routes as conditions change. It added that in areas affected by smoke or tear gas, they should use visible landmarks and safe routes to leave without moving deeper into the crowd.

The guidelines recommend carrying an emergency kit containing a basic first-aid kit, essential personal medication, drinking water, high-protein snacks, a flashlight, a washcloth or hand towel, and eye protection or goggles.

The PCI said suitable protective headgear and body armour may be considered depending on the assessed threat. It cautioned against touching or moving tear-gas canisters, flash bang devices or smoke grenades.

The PCI asked newsrooms to designate a contact person to monitor journalists’ locations and respond to emergencies. It added that freelancers should keep a trusted editor or contact informed about their location, assignment plan and expected return time.

The council has called for accurate, objective and impartial coverage, verification through multiple sources and equal scrutiny of claims made by protesters, organisers, police and government authorities. It asked journalists to distinguish verified facts from allegations and opinions, avoid revealing sensitive police movements in real time, and protect the privacy of minors, injured people and vulnerable individuals.