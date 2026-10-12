Amaravati, President Droupadi Murmu will visit Vijayawada on October 14 and 15 to offer prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple and attend the National Saras Aajeevika Mela as the chief guest. Prez Murmu to visit Vijayawada; to pray at Kanaka Durga temple, attend SARAS Mela

Saras Aajeevika Melas are flagship events under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission , providing a national platform to rural Self-Help Groups and artisans.

According to her itinerary, Murmu will leave Delhi by flight at 3.55 pm on October 14 and reach Gannavaram Airport at 6.25 pm.

She will then travel by road to the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Indrakeeladri, where she will offer prayers between 7.20 pm and 7.40 pm. She will stay overnight in Vijayawada.

On October 15, the president will arrive at Punnami Ghat at 11.30 am for the SARAS Mela, which will run from 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Andhra Pradesh government, the event will showcase products made by rural artisans.

She will then attend a luncheon with Self-Help Group members and 'Lakhpati Didis' from 1.10 pm to 2.10 pm.

A Lakhpati Didi is a woman Self-Help Group member whose household earns at least ₹1 lakh annually, with average monthly income above ₹10,000 sustained over at least four agricultural or business cycles.

Murmu is scheduled to reach Gannavaram airport at 2.45 pm for her return flight to New Delhi.

Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad reviewed the arrangements for the President's visit at a virtual meeting with officials and directed them to follow protocol and the President's Secretariat guidelines to ensure the schedule is adhered to without delays.

He directed each department to make the necessary arrangements for the visit.

The mela, scheduled from October 13 to 31, will have more than 500 stalls displaying handicrafts, handloom products and other goods made by Self-Help Group women from across the country.

The initiative aims to strengthen the rural economy by giving women direct market access, promoting 'Vocal for Local' and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and supporting capacity building in packaging, branding and marketing.

It will help rural women reach urban consumers directly, widening their markets and raising their incomes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.