e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders reduced by up to Rs 65

Prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders reduced by up to Rs 65

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 744 in Delhi, it will cost Rs 714.50 in Mumbai (down by Rs 62), Rs 774.50 in Kolkata (down by Rs 65.5), and Rs 761.50 rupees in Chennai (down by Rs 64.5).

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 13:25 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Wednesday slashed the price of non-subsidised domestic liquefied petroleum (LPG) gas by Rs 61.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Wednesday slashed the price of non-subsidised domestic liquefied petroleum (LPG) gas by Rs 61.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi(REUTERS)
         

Amid the countrywide lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Wednesday slashed the price of non-subsidised domestic liquefied petroleum (LPG) gas by Rs 61.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 744 in Delhi, it will cost Rs 714.50 in Mumbai (down by Rs 62), Rs 774.50 in Kolkata (down by Rs 65.5), and Rs 761.50 rupees in Chennai (down by Rs 64.5).

The reduction comes in the backdrop of the decline in global crude oil prices.

tags
top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news