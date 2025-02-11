Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman over Parliament address: ‘Which planet she…’

Reacting to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to the discussion on the general budget in Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a scathing jibe at the BJP leader. Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament.(Sansad TV)

"I don't know which planet she is living on. She is saying there is no inflation, there is no rise in unemployment, there is no rise in prices," Gandhi said.

In her address, Sitharaman said that the inflation trend, particularly food, appears to be moderating. She also said the government is using almost the entire borrowing in 2025-26 towards financing capital expenditure.

The Trinamool Congress also took a sharp jibe, saying Sitharaman must have been "living under the rock".

"Nirmala Sitharaman must have been living under a rock to claim there are no jobs, no factories, and no vision in Bengal," it said.

What Nirmala Sitharaman said on economy

Nirmala Sitharaman said today that the Indian economy is witnessing a "speedy rebound" as far as growth is concerned.

The finance minister said the Budget has taken various steps to increase liquidity in the hands of people while maintaining fiscal prudence by using 99 percent of the borrowing in FY'26 to fund capital expenditure.

Sitharaman said only in two out of 12 quarters, India's growth rate touched 5.4 or remained below it. She said due to the country's strong economic foundation, a rebound is taking place.

"On the account of a strong economic foundation, a speedy rebound is happening, and we shall take measures which will, going forward, help in keeping our economy growing fastest as in the last few years. We will continue to remain the fastest-growing economy," the minister said.

The finance minister also said that the Budget had come at a time of immense uncertainties.

"The world's scenario in the last 10 years turned 180 degrees, and making Budget is more challenging now than ever before," she said.

She added that the Budget balances national development with fiscal priorities.

In the Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a full income tax rebate to those who earn less than ₹12 lakh per year. She also announced a new tax slab for people in other salary brackets.

With inputs from PTI, ANI