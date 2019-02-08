Probe anyone, but investigate Rafale too: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he had no problem if the government investigated his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, or former Union minister P Chidambaram, but it should also answer questions on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

“Whatever inquiry you want to do, you do it. You implement the law. Robert Vadra, P Chidambaram -- you implement the law on everyone. No problem. But you also give answers on the Rafale matter,” he said, addressing a news conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Gandhi was referring to Vadra’s interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of money laundering for purchase of property abroad.

Vadra was questioned for nine hours on Thursday, the second successive day, and is set to appear before the ED again on Saturday.

The ED questioned Chidambaram on Friday in connection with a money laundering probe in the INX Media case. His son, Karti, was questioned on Thursday for about six hours.

“You do whatever inquiry about Mr Chidambaram you want. He will face any inquiry. You do any inquiry on anybody you want, anybody in the Congress party, no problem, but please do an inquiry on Rafale. Please explain to us why the defence ministry is saying that the Prime Minister has carried out a parallel negotiation, answer that,” Gandhi said.

“I am telling you that whatever investigation you want to do, you should do it. You are the one who is in government. But then investigate Rafale too,” he added.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 23:13 IST