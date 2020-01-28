e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Proof of religion will be required for citizenship: Official

Proof of religion will be required for citizenship: Official

Officials have added that the applicants will also have to furnish documents to prove that they entered India before 2015.

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 05:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress party workers hold party flags as party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati, India.
Congress party workers hold party flags as party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati, India.(AP)
         

Minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will have to provide proof of their religious beliefs while applying for nationality under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, two officials aware of the matter said on Monday even as the government is in the process of framing rules for the new law. They added that the applicants will also have to furnish documents to prove that they entered India before 2015.

“Requirement of proof of their religious beliefs and their entry date will be included in the rules,” one of the officials said. “This will be useful so that random persons do not apply for Indian citizenship.” It was not immediately clear what the nature of the documentation required for applying for citizenship will be.

The government is also likely to give a relatively smaller window of three months to those, who want to apply for citizenship in Assam under the CAA, a second official said. Some Assam-specific provisions are expected to be incorporated into the rules.The CAA came into force on January 10 and the Union home ministry is framing the rules that will govern the law.

tags
top news
GST collections for January may hit record Rs 1.15 lakh crore
GST collections for January may hit record Rs 1.15 lakh crore
Donald Trump may visit India from Feb 21 to 24, trade in focus
Donald Trump may visit India from Feb 21 to 24, trade in focus
Union budget 2020 will fear and wish for inflation at same time
Union budget 2020 will fear and wish for inflation at same time
Political rivals use the court to settle scores, says CJI Bobde
Political rivals use the court to settle scores, says CJI Bobde
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
The quest to sell Air India | HT Editorial
The quest to sell Air India | HT Editorial
Delhi man hits wife with hammer, hangs himself from tree at public park
Delhi man hits wife with hammer, hangs himself from tree at public park
3 isolated in Delhi over coronavirus suspicion
3 isolated in Delhi over coronavirus suspicion
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news