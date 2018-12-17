Public opinion should be used to isolate terrorists: Venkaiah Naidu

The soft power of India is immense, ranging from the popularity of the ‘Dosa’, to Indian films, to the successful model of democracy that is functional here, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Monday.

Naidu was speaking at a conference on ‘Soft Power’ organised by India Foundation which has senior BJP leaders including Ram Madhav, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Indian Council for Cultural Relations head among its functionaries.

“India must use its moral and cultural strength to influence public opinion to establish a truly peaceful, just and more equitable world order. Public opinion world-over should be used to isolate nations which shelter terrorists as terrorism is an enemy of the mankind,” the vice president said.

India was respected world over because of the non-violent struggle for freedom. The country has always believed in peaceful co-existence, Naidu said.

India is one of the oldest civilisations with rich heritage yet it had never attacked any other country, he said.

“All Tom, Dick and Harry came here. Ruled us, ruined us, looted us, cheated us...,” he added.

Soft power is not restricted to culture alone but includes aspects which are attractive to people of other countries or cultures, the vice president said.

“The popularity of Dosa or butter chicken masala is an example of Indian soft power while McDonalds is an example of America’s soft power,” said Naidu. “The parliamentary democracy of India, definitely, appeals to many people across the globe,” Naidu added.

