Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann plays volleyball at Jalandhar sports event. Watch

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was on Monday seen playing volleyball after inaugurating the event- "Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2022".

The inauguration of the nearly two-month long sports event - to be held between September 1 and October 21 - took place at the Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar. After this, the chief minister inspired and impressed the youth by joining a smash volleyball game at the event.

Mann Sahab on the pitch

💯



CM @BhagwantMann played volleyball with the young, talented players #KhedanVatanPunjabDiyan pic.twitter.com/TaYio0Hw3p — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) August 29, 2022

In a video, shared by the Aam Aadmi Party, the chief minister can be seen donning a tracksuit and a cap with his security personnel standing firm outside the volleyball court. Taking a centre position, the AAP leader not only served but fetched some points too.

Also Read| CM felicitates 23 Punjab players who participated in CWG

'Mann Sahab on the pitch', read the caption of the AAP Punjab's tweet with the post.

The youth, apparently amazed at their chief minister's skills, praised Mann, reported news agency PTI. He was on the field for about 10-15 minutes.

"Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2022"

After inaugurating the event, he said that more than four lakh players in six age groups are expected to participate in the competitions from block to the state level in 28 sports categories. Announcing a hefty sum of money for state level winners, totalling ₹6 crore, the chief minister added that the event would be an annual feature in the state’s sports calendar. “I am elated to see Punjab happy and the youth in the field of sports” Mann said, while adding that his government has been making all possible efforts to promote sports across the state and channelising the energy of youth in a positive manner.

Before foraying into politics, Mann was known for his stand-up comedy acts.

(With PTI inputs)