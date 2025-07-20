Puri girl, who was doused with petrol and set on fire, critical

A 15-year-old girl from Puri who was set on fire by unidentified miscreants remains in critical condition with 70–75 percent burns. She is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and is conscious. The incident took place around 8.30 am on the banks of the Bhargabi River near Bayabar village under the jurisdiction of Balanga police station. According to the police, the girl was on her way to her uncle’s house to meet a friend when three unidentified youths took her to the river and attempted to burn her by pouring petrol on her. The Puri minor girl was going to her uncle’s house, when 3 unknown youth took her to the river and tried to burn her by pouring petrol.(PTI/Representational Image)

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjay Giri, Head of the Department of Burns at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said that the patient is receiving fluid treatment. While she is conscious, her condition remains critical, and she is under observation in the ICU. A committee of 12 doctors and two nursing officers is overseeing her care and planning her treatment.

He added that the hospital is in touch with the government and AIIMS Delhi, and discussions are ongoing about shifting the patient once her condition stabilizes, ANI reported. The minor girl is currently on oxygen support, and the treatment is being carried out as per protocol. Earlier, as the victim was able to speak, her statement was recorded in the presence of a magistrate.

Meanwhile, in a late-night development, Bhubaneswar Police imposed Section 144 around the AIIMS campus after tensions escalated during a confrontation between BJP, BJD, and Congress supporters, PTI reported. Leaders from the BJD and Congress alleged that BJP leaders were allowed entry into the burns department. BJD leaders also demanded that the minor girl be airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment, warning that otherwise she could die like the Balasore victim, former MP Pradeep Majhi told PTI.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, half of the protesters dispersed, while the rest were detained. DCP Meena told ANI that the protest outside AIIMS was causing problems for patients and doctors, and that the hospital had issued a notice stating that protests were not allowed on the premises.