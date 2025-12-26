Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

PWD plans new measure to tackle waterlogging around Bharat Mandapam

PTI |
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 03:06 pm IST

PWD plans new measure to tackle waterlogging around Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi, To tackle the persistent problem of waterlogging around Bharat Mandapam, the Public Works Department has drawn up fresh plans to build a new kerb channel drain along Mathura Road, officials said on Friday.

PWD plans new measure to tackle waterlogging around Bharat Mandapam
PWD plans new measure to tackle waterlogging around Bharat Mandapam

Waterlogging has become a recurring issue on Mathura Road since the construction of the Pragati Maidan underground transit corridor, with flooding worsening during the monsoon season.

"The Ring Road stretch between Bhairon Marg T-point and Indraprastha flyover will also be covered under this project to divert water on the road to other big drains," a senior PWD official said.

Despite extensive redevelopment carried out ahead of the G-20 summit three years ago, areas around ITO and the Ring Road near Indraprastha have continued to face repeated waterlogging after rainfall.

"The kerb channel drain will also cover the Mathura Road stretch starting from the W-point skywalk to DPS Mathura Road, which will be constructed in one month's time, after the awarding of the project," the official added.

Last year, the Mathura Road stretch between Gate Nos 6 and 10 of Bharat Mandapam emerged as a major waterlogging hotspot. In response, the PWD had constructed a new stormwater drain and installed CCTV cameras at multiple locations to monitor the situation.

In addition, the PWD has also issued a tender to carry out seepage repair work inside the Pragati Maidan underground tunnel and a basement parking connected to the main tunnel between Purana Quila Road and Bhairon Marg.

"At the cost of 3 crore, grouting, seepage repair, and other related works will be carried out," the official further said.

Under its flood control order this year, the PWD has put 194 locations on its watchlist, of these, 126 belong to the PWD, including Mathura Road and Indraprastha Flyover Road.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PWD plans new measure to tackle waterlogging around Bharat Mandapam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On