New Delhi, To tackle the persistent problem of waterlogging around Bharat Mandapam, the Public Works Department has drawn up fresh plans to build a new kerb channel drain along Mathura Road, officials said on Friday. PWD plans new measure to tackle waterlogging around Bharat Mandapam

Waterlogging has become a recurring issue on Mathura Road since the construction of the Pragati Maidan underground transit corridor, with flooding worsening during the monsoon season.

"The Ring Road stretch between Bhairon Marg T-point and Indraprastha flyover will also be covered under this project to divert water on the road to other big drains," a senior PWD official said.

Despite extensive redevelopment carried out ahead of the G-20 summit three years ago, areas around ITO and the Ring Road near Indraprastha have continued to face repeated waterlogging after rainfall.

"The kerb channel drain will also cover the Mathura Road stretch starting from the W-point skywalk to DPS Mathura Road, which will be constructed in one month's time, after the awarding of the project," the official added.

Last year, the Mathura Road stretch between Gate Nos 6 and 10 of Bharat Mandapam emerged as a major waterlogging hotspot. In response, the PWD had constructed a new stormwater drain and installed CCTV cameras at multiple locations to monitor the situation.

In addition, the PWD has also issued a tender to carry out seepage repair work inside the Pragati Maidan underground tunnel and a basement parking connected to the main tunnel between Purana Quila Road and Bhairon Marg.

"At the cost of ₹3 crore, grouting, seepage repair, and other related works will be carried out," the official further said.

Under its flood control order this year, the PWD has put 194 locations on its watchlist, of these, 126 belong to the PWD, including Mathura Road and Indraprastha Flyover Road.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.