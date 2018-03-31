Yashomati Thakur named Congress secretary, given Karnataka charge

Ahead of Karnataka elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed Yashomati Thakur as AICC Secretary for the party affairs in the state.

She is being attached to general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal, a statement from AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

Thakur is an advocate and an MLA from Maharashtra, representing the Teosa Assembly constituency in the state.

Gandhi has also appointed Chandan Yadav as AICC Secretary for Chhattisgarh in place of Kamleshwar Patel who will be stepping down.

Her appointment is a part of Gandhi’s efforts to bring in youth in key positions in the party.

Gandhi had appointed young party leaders Rajeev Satav and former Union Minister Jitendra Singh as the AICC in-charges for Gujarat and Odisha respectively, only yesterday.

Incidently, this is also the first communication by Gehlot as General Secretary Organisation of the party.

Gehlot had on Friday replaced Janardan Dwivedi, who stepped down after over two decades in the position.