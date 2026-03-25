Rahul Gandhi cancels Kerala visit over mother Sonia's health concerns

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala today due to mother Sonia's health concerns, HT has learnt. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (L) cancelled his Kerala visit over his mother Sonia's health concerns. (Hindustan Times/File)

He was scheduled to kick off his election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala today with a major rally in Kozhikode. However, senior Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge will now be visiting the poll-bound state in Rahul's place and has left for Kozhikode.

The development comes a day after Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She is undergoing treatment there, with doctors monitoring her condition, as reported earlier.

Sonia Gandhi was feeling unwell due to the change in weather and was under observation, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. A team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious, it further added.

The Rajya Sabha MP was hospitalised back in January as well after she experienced respiratory issues. Back then, doctors attributed the deterioration in her health to combined effects of cold weather and the pollution level in Delhi. The Congress MP reportedly suffers from bronchial asthma, which had been mildly exacerbated then.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kozhikode was planned in the backdrop of the upcoming polls to Kerala. His rally was reportedly supposed to take place at the Kozhikode beach in the evening, marking the beginning of his campaign tour in the state ahead of the April 9 elections.

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Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who heads the election campaign committee, reportedly said last week that Rahul Gandhi is expected to elaborate on key promises of the United Democratic Front (UDF), including the proposed "guarantee card".

Leaders from the national and state levels of the party were also expected to attend the event, he said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.