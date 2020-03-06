e-paper
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, Cong leaders protest against Delhi violence, demand Amit Shah’s resignation

Rahul Gandhi, Cong leaders protest against Delhi violence, demand Amit Shah’s resignation

Gandhi and a bunch of other Congress leaders shouted slogans near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi demanding justice for the victims of the deadly riots, which have claimed the lives of more than 50 people.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 12:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, India-March 4, 2020: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to media during his visit to Arun Modern Public School, at Brijpuri, one of the riot-affected areas in North-East Delhi.
New Delhi, India-March 4, 2020: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to media during his visit to Arun Modern Public School, at Brijpuri, one of the riot-affected areas in North-East Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other members of the party on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s answers and demanded the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah over last month’s communal violence in Delhi.

Gandhi and a bunch of other Congress leaders shouted slogans near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi demanding justice for the victims of the deadly riots, which have claimed the lives of more than 50 people.

Before that, Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Kodikunnil Suresh gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over Delhi violence.

And in the Rajya Sabha, the party’s members Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave suspension of business notice over the “need to provide relief to riot-affected families in Delhi and setting up of an independent inquiry commission”.

The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament is stuck in a deadlock for the past four days over the opposition’s demand to immediately discuss the Delhi riots. Business in Parliament has suffered as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has refused to relent.

The logjam in Parliament continued for the fourth day in a row on Thursday as the opposition demanded a discussion on the communal riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 dead and hundreds injured.

