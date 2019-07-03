‘Accountability is critical’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in farewell note to Cong

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been approached by scores of party leaders to continue as the party boss, on Wednesday tweeted a four-page farewell note to his supporters to signal that his decision was final and nudge the party to quickly find his replacement.

Gandhi also made it clear that he wasn’t going to be part of the exercise to select his successor as many of his supporters had suggested.

“Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party,” Rahul Gandhi said in the signed note that he put out on Twitter.

The 49-year-old Congress leader had stunned his party’s top leadership at the 25 May meeting of the Congress Working Committee when he first conveyed his decision to quit after the Congress’s humiliating defeat in the national elections. The CWC, the party’s top decision-making body, tried to persuade him to stay on and gave him a free hand to overhaul the party.

Over the next 39 days, the Congress chief first went incommunicado and then severely curtailed his party engagements to send a clear message that he meant every word. Over the last few weeks, many Congress leaders seen to be close to him also sent across their resignation letters to build pressure. Gandhi, who had used his Twitter handle to launch many jibes at PM Modi during the election campaign, also went silent on social media. Mostly.

As questions about his continuation continued, Gandhi turned to social media to get his farewell message out.

“It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love,” Gandhi said.

