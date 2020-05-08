‘Rahul Gandhi out of sync with reality’: BJP’s sharp comeback on Covid-19 fight

india

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:55 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being out of touch with reality and out of sync with those state governments which had Congress at the helm amid the enormous health crisis brought about by the Covid-19 disease.

“We don’t know which world Rahul Gandhi is living in. The fight against the coronavirus pandemic best exemplifies Team India spirit fostered by PM Narendra Modi. Views and experiences of state governments have largely contributed to the framing and revision of the Central government’s guidelines,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao said, reacting to the Congress leader’s claim that India would lose the battle against Covid-19 if the fight was restricted to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In a sharp criticism to the Congress leader’s comments where he said that the Prime Minister needed to devolve power and there would be a calamity if the BJP-led union government tried to centralise the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the BJP said that Gandhi was out of sync with even those states where the Congress was in power.

“Rahul Gandhi is out of touch with reality and out of sync with his own party ruled state governments,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the fear among people about the coronavirus disease and also attempt to decentralise by making the states partners in decision-making.

The former Congress president held an hour-long news briefing via a video conference, his second such in about a month.

The senior Congress leader had earlier addressed the media on April 16, when he had emphasised that the lockdown was not a solution to defeat Covid-19 but just a pause button to curb the spread of the infection.

He had also demanded a proper exit strategy from the nationwide lockdown which the Prime Minister, he had said, needed to inform the people of the country.